GMO bananas, for the first time there is approval for sale

The recent GMO called QCAV-4 is the first genetically modified banana approved for sale and consumption by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ). This approval has been greeted with great interest and relief as it will enable QCAV-4 to resist the dreaded soil fungus TR4 or Fusarium wilt tropical race 4, which poses a significant threat to plantations, especially after floods that encourage its spread.

The QCAV-4, writes Il Fatto Alimentare, is the result of seven years of research conducted by the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), starting from the analysis of the characteristics of a wild variety of banana, the Musa acuminata malaccensis, known for its resistance to TR4.

Studies have revealed that this variety possesses an active form of a gene that confers resistance, also present in Cavendish bananas, the most widespread in the world. The genetic modification consisted of introducing this functional variant of the gene into Cavendish bananas. All tests conducted confirmed the absence of health risks and significant nutritional differences compared to conventional bananas.

While final approval is still pending from the Australian and New Zealand Ministries of Food, a number of regulations have already been finalised. QCAV-4 bananas will be grown in separate and controlled areas to avoid cross-contamination. They will be intended for both retail sale and use in processed foods such as pulp, frozen or dehydrated fruit, respecting the current regulations for foods obtained from GMOs.

QUT researchers have also requested approval to use the technique that led to the creation of QCAV-4, the Gene Technology Regulator (GTR), in the hope of extending this technology to combat other banana diseases, such as black sigatoka or Mycosphaerella fijiensis, a fungus harmful to leaves.

As Il Fatto Alimentare reports, in the meantime progress is also being made in the United Kingdom regarding the fair treatment of workers in the banana sector. Several retailers, including Sainsubury’s, Mark’s & Spencer, Lidl UK and Co-op, have joined the Sustainable Trade Initiative, pledging to ensure decent wages for those who grow and harvest bananas by 2027. This program also includes investments in processing facilities to support the local economy. Similar initiatives have been launched in other European countries such as Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Sainsbury’s, in collaboration with Fairtrade, has already started paying banana workers grown in Ghana, Cameroon, Colombia and the Dominican Republic a fair wage, offering medium to long-term contracts. Furthermore, it is implementing sustainability programs to reduce the environmental impact of crops, anticipating the objectives set for 2027.

According to the Fairtrade Foundation, there is an urgent need to intervene in the banana sector to improve the conditions of workers, often among the most vulnerable in the world, without contracts and access to basic health services. Even if not everyone is in favor of these initiatives, they still represent a sign of change towards fairer and more controlled trade.