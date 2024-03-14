And while we’re on the subject, besides color, what’s your dream car?

I was on the road again this morning and was once again struck by how little color there is to see on the streets. I was driving a gray Volvo XC40, in front of me was a black Skoda, and behind me was a gray Renault Captur. No big deal, but a little boring.

I already stand out quite a bit with my red Tesla, even though that’s not why I bought it. What mattered to me was that it was faster than my friend’s Audi, what color it was… 😉 But seriously, red is not the color my dream car should have. In fact, I notice that I’m slowly getting tired of the color, I don’t think I would have that with black.

But this is completely beside the point.

We were going to talk about the color of your dream car. And what kind of car is this, of course.

What color is your dream car?

Okay, let me start with myself. My dream car is dark blue on the outside and cream leather on the inside. Moreover, this is a convertible, which is called “Spider” after the name of a specific brand. There’s a 3.5-liter V8 in the rear. I’m really talking about the Ferrari F355 Spider. As shown in the photo. My dream car, definitely.

And the great thing is that although they cost a fortune these days, it’s more feasible than, say, a Bugatti Chiron, Koeningsegg or anything else like that. And let me put it this way, quote me if you must, but before I breathe my last breath, this is the car that will be in my garage. Luckily, I still have time to save…

It’s hard for me to explain why this car is my dream car. I think for me this is the last truly beautiful Ferrari. Plus the fact that it has a bit of youthful sensibilities attached to it and that it’s a Ferrari anyway. It remains magical. At least the older models. The new ones don’t bother me. Except for Purosange.

In any case, for me the color and dream car are quite specific and easy to name. It took me exactly 0.3 seconds to think about it. But does this also apply to you? What color is your dream car and what is it like? And while we’re on the subject, why?

Drive us crazy in the comments, we are very interested!

