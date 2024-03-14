loading…

Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, who fought in Gaza, berated Israeli politicians in a rare press conference on the Gaza border. Photo/All Israel

TEL AVIV – An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) general fighting against Hamas in Gaza has held a rare press conference, where he berated his country’s politicians.

Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, in a press conference on the Gaza border on Wednesday, suddenly called on Israeli politicians to show themselves worthy of the sacrifices made by Israeli soldiers serving in the IDF.

He said he spoke from a fighter’s heart to politicians on all sides. “But you—you must, you must be worthy of us,” he said.

“You have to be worthy of the fighters who sacrificed their lives, the reservists who didn’t care about the side [politik] wherever they are, and fighting and fighting side by side,” he continued, as quoted by All Israel, Thursday (14/3/2024).

“Make sure everyone takes part, you have to make sure we don’t go back to 6/10 [6 Oktober] and all efforts were not in vain,” he said referring to the judicial reform controversy that threatens to divide Israeli society, as well as the current political debate over the new IDF draft law.

In the most controversial part of his statement, Goldfus struck a somewhat condescending tone when he used a Hebrew phrase usually aimed at children and said: “Think about this well. Every day, every hour.”

He further called on Israel’s political echelon to try to unite society and the people.

“We on the battlefield have found it and have no intention of giving it up,” Goldfus said. “Make it worth it.”

The general, who has been actively leading troops on the battlefield since the Hamas attack on October 7, also claimed responsibility for the army’s failure on the day of the Hamas attack.