ROME – The volume that traces the artistic career and private life of one of our most beloved stars of Italian music and television: Raffaella CarrÃ, is back in bookstores for New Books. It was written by Roberta Maresci, already author of the two volumes respectively dedicated to Maria Callas and Mina. The new paperback edition – as well as the other two essays always available in bookstores – is priced at €8.90. The story of Raffaella CarrÃ is that of a Bolognese navel that revolutionized the costume, of a golden bob, of a stage name and of a Roman landing which was also overlooked by the houses of her exes, Sergio Japino and Gianni Boncompagni, lifelong partners and friends.

Three minutes were enough for our most international showgirl to become famous in the program “Me, Agata and you”: «I danced like no one had ever dared, I broke the mold, I invented the show. In Rai they were shocked and, the next day, even my mother called me to ask me if it was really me”, recalls the national Raffa. Then she, together with the unforgettable Boncompagni, started the season of television miniquizzes at lunchtime, becoming the lady of the beans and coining the term “help”. Her dream? “Becoming a choreographer like Maurice BÃ©jart, and having children, but when the desire for a child came, my body couldn’t handle it.”

Roberta Maresci

Born in Rome, she is a journalist, fair play manager, collecting and antiques expert. She is the voice and author for Rai Radio2 of programs such as “The Room of Wonders”, “Il Buongiorno di Radio2”, “The Night of Mysteries” and “Sabato Italiano”. You wrote some entries in the Encyclopedia of Fashion for Treccani. He has published 17 books including: “The room of wonders”, “Death Market”, “The exchange”, “The collector’s yearbook”, “The great myths of the 20th century”, “The great book of collecting”, “The cigarette”, “The encyclopedia of perfume”.

For Gremese he wrote the books on “Mina” and “Raffaella CarrÃ” and “Maria Callas”. She has received awards. The most curious? â€œTwo balls in a careerâ€ . As a journalist he has collaborated with “Airone”, “Donna nuova”, “Il Tempo”, “Io donna”, “Libero”, “For Men magazine” and “Occhio alla Spesa”. He created the idea of ​​the Fair Play Garden, the Garden of Good Manners in Sabina which pays homage to William Shakespeare.