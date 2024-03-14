loading…

President Vladimir Putin will deploy Russian troops to the Finnish border after the Nordic country joins NATO. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Finland and Sweden joining NATO was a meaningless step.

According to him, Moscow will deploy troops and destruction systems to the Finnish border after the Nordic country joins the military alliance led by the United States (US).

“This is a completely meaningless step (for Finland and Sweden) from the point of view of guaranteeing their own national interests,” Putin told RIA Novosti and Rossiya 1 in a wide-ranging interview.

“We didn’t have troops there (on the Finnish border), now they will be there. “There is no extermination system there, now they will appear,” continued Putin, as reported by Reuters, Thursday (14/3/2024).

In the interview, Putin also warned Western countries that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war.

According to him, if the United States (US) sent troops to Ukraine, this action would be considered a significant escalation of war.

“For us [konflik Ukraina] is a matter of life and death; for them it is a matter of improving their tactical position [secara global dan di Eropa]Putin said.

Putin stressed that Russia was ready if the US tried to “play chicken”.

“Moscow is ready to use nuclear weapons and considers its arsenal to be more sophisticated than that of other countries,” Putin stressed.

(but)