Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the era of the West exploiting the world’s people is over. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the era of Western elites exploiting other countries and other peoples around the world is over.

He conveyed this in an interview published by Rossiya 1 and RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

Putin said that over the past few centuries, the so-called “golden billion” have become accustomed to “filling their stomachs with human flesh and their pockets with money” as they have parasitized other societies in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

“But they must understand that the vampire ball is over,” said Putin, as reported by Russia Today, Thursday (14/3/2024).

He added that citizens of these regions, which have been continuously exploited by the West for the past 500 years, are starting to associate Russia’s struggle for sovereignty. “With their own aspirations to achieve sovereignty and independent development,” he said.

At the same time, Putin noted that Western elites have a very strong desire to freeze the current situation and maintain an unfair state of affairs in international affairs.

Earlier, in his keynote address to the Russian Federal Assembly last month, Putin stated that the West, with its colonial habits that fuel national conflicts around the world, intends to do everything it can to stop Russia’s development and turn it, as it did with Ukraine, into a failed state. dying.

“Instead of Russia, they want a dependent, withering, dying space, where they can do whatever they want,” he said.

He followed up those comments in an interview Wednesday, stating that many Western elites, blinded by their Russophobia, were overjoyed when they were able to push Russia to the point where it had to launch its military offensive in Ukraine to end the war launched by the West in 2014.