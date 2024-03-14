loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for nuclear war, the United States calls it reckless rhetoric. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) government said it had not seen any indication that Russia was ready to use its nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

That was Washington’s response after President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to use its nuclear weapons.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Russia’s rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons had been reckless since they invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“We have not seen any reason to adjust our nuclear posture, or any indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” said Jean-Pierre when asked about Putin’s comments, as quoted by AFP, Thursday (14/3/2024) .

According to him, Putin appeared to reaffirm Russia’s nuclear doctrine after he was asked in an interview about the use of such weapons.

“Nonetheless, Russia’s nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout this conflict,” Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with US President Joe Biden on a campaign trip to Milwaukee.

“It was Russia that brutally invaded Ukraine without provocation or justification, and we will continue to support Ukraine in defending its people and territory from Russian aggression,” he added.

Putin on Wednesday praised Moscow’s nuclear arsenal and warned that he was ready to deploy them if Russia’s sovereignty came under threat.

The Kremlin has touted its weapons prowess during its two-year offensive in Ukraine. Putin’s latest comments come days ahead of elections in Russia that are likely to give him another six years in power.

Biden on Tuesday announced a $300 million emergency arms package to shore up Ukraine following recent advances by Russian troops, while the US Congress blocked further aid.

