loading…

President Vladimir Putin warned Western countries that Russia was ready for nuclear war. Photo/YouTube REUTERS

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned Western countries that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war.

According to him, if the United States (US) sent troops to Ukraine, this action would be considered a significant escalation of war.

“For us [konflik Ukraina] is a matter of life and death; for them it is a matter of improving their tactical position [secara global dan di Eropa]Putin said.

Putin stressed that Russia was ready if the US tried to “play chicken”.

“Moscow is ready to use nuclear weapons and considers its arsenal to be more sophisticated than that of other countries,” Putin stressed.

Read Also

5 Important Facts About Russia’s Nuclear Weapons

1. Nuclear Superpower

Russia, which inherited the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons, has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear warheads.

Putin controls about 5,580 nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

According to the FAS, of these, about 1,200 are retired but most are still intact and about 4,380 are stockpiled for use by long-range strategic launchers and short-range tactical nuclear forces.