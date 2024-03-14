Putin and the nuclear threat

Putin and his circle express their hatred of the West on a weekly basis, but what is surprising is that each time they threaten to use nuclear weapons for different reasons. All this upsets “normal” people. Now anyone is capable of making threats, but it is unacceptable that a country like Russia has an arrogance in its current leaders that wants to intimidate Western countries and those considered “non-allies.”

If I may, to Putin and Co., I would like to remind you that nuclear weapons are present in all territories, on constantly flying aircraft, on ships and submarines, see the article “The Apocalypse is near” – Affaritaliani.it. To be even more precise, it would take much more than the current 12,705 warheads to destroy the entire planet.

Considering the little instructive and not at all instructive topic, it would be good if those who today, who are already 70 years old or even younger, want to press the famous button, will certainly never be mentioned in any history textbook, because no one can do this. write and then what? Is there an alternative? Perhaps an alternative could be to play tic-tac-toe or tic-tac-toe, or “Tic-Tac-Toe” (pronounced “Tic-Tac-Toe”), as in the movie “WarGames” (WarGames 1983), finding that no one can win, therefore, Two things: either we wait until the existence of each of you and us runs its course, or we set fire to the dust and… maybe see what happens. I close with a thought from Bertrand Russell (1872-1970): balance is calming, but madness is much more interesting.