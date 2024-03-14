“Pfizer’s commitment in oncology is mainly in 4 tumor areas: breast cancer, thoracic, genitourinary and hematological tumors such as multiple myeloma and lymphomas. The idea is to be able to develop 8 new innovations in Italy and around the world therapeutics by 2030. Objective: to improve patients’ expectancy and quality of life and help them throughout the treatment process”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Marco Provera, director of Oncology at Pfizer in Italy, on the occasion of the presentation of the communication and information campaign ‘Mmarea – Multiple Myeloma. Wave after wave’, with the aim of informing, supporting and teaching how to manage all phases of the disease, from the moment of diagnosis onwards.

The Mmarea project is “very important – underlines Provera – to inform and support patients with multiple myeloma in Italy, without forgetting the people who care for them, i.e. family members and caregivers. We are convinced that a more informed patient is a more aware patient who will not only be able to enjoy their treatment process to the fullest, but will probably also be able to derive greater benefits from the entire diagnostic-therapeutic process, precisely because they will be more active, able to communicate more effectively with their doctor, with the staff health care, and therefore to adhere more to the therapy and better manage any side effects”.

“We know that cancers not only affect patients but also their families and loved ones. Therefore, the challenge that awaits us in the future is to guarantee access to therapies for all patients”, he concludes.