Uzi Dayan, a former Israeli general who called Ramadan a deadly moment. Photo/Jerusalem Post

JAKARTA – Former Israeli military general, Uzi Dayan, is in the spotlight after making controversial statements regarding the month of Ramadan.

In an interview, he said that Ramadan is a deadly month.

Quoting a report from Middle East Monitor, Thursday (14/3/2024), Dayan admitted that he was “sick and tired” of the month of Ramadan. According to him, in the month of Ramadan there are always many complicated decisions that are made with various considerations.

Instead of being soft, Dayan even advocates a tough approach when dealing with this month. This includes the deployment of security forces and the prohibition on Muslims from praying on the Temple Mount (al-Aqsa Mosque).

Profile Uzi Dayan

Uzi Dayan is a former military general in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Apart from that, he is also known as an Israeli politician who was a member of the Knesset from the Likud Party.

Quoting The Knesset page, Dayan was born in Israel on January 4 1948. This means he is 76 years old.

Dayan grew up in HaYogev, a small Moshav in the Valley of Israel. When he was only a few months old, he lost his biological father, Zorik, who was killed in battle in 1948.

Dayan studied mathematics and physics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. After that, he continued his studies at Stanford University with a specialization in operations research.

Before pursuing politics or a government career, Dayan first participated in military service. Quoting the NewYorkUniversity page, he appeared several times in major wars with Israel.