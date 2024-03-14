DolarToday reported the value of the dollar in Venezuela at Bs. 38.21 for today, Thursday, March 14, 2024, according to the most recent update on its website. For its part, Monitor Dólar has set the average of the dollar at Bs. 37.87. The price of the parallel dollar is measured by several factors: by supply and demand, the daily values ​​issued by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) and the National Institute of Statistics of Venezuela (INE), and the economic situation of the country, which suffers from several United States sanctions against the Nicolás Maduro regime.

On the other hand, the official dollar rate, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), stands at 36.23 digital bolivars, which shows a marked difference with the values ​​found in the unofficial market. This contrast between official and parallel market prices illustrates the complexity of the Venezuelan economy.

DolarToday today, Thursday March 14: price of the dollar

The DolarToday portal establishes a price of Bs. 38.21 per dollar today, March 14. As they point out, this is given according to “the average value of private operations in the city of Caracas, while the value of Cúcuta is determined based on the supply/demand of Bolívares in that city.”

DolarToday stands out as a Venezuelan-American media outlet that focuses on Venezuelan politics and finance, while Monitor Dólar is a platform known for publishing the average of the dollar on the Venezuelan parallel market daily, thus offering a broader view of the economic outlook.

Dollar Monitor for today, Thursday, March 14, 2024

Dollar Monitor reflects an average of Bs. 37.89 for every dollar, according to the latest update.

What is the price of the BCV dollar TODAY, Thursday, March 14, 2024?

The BCV dollar was quoted at 36.26 bolivars. The rate represents a weighted average derived from the daily operations of active trading desks at participating banking institutions. In this way, the US currency maintained its price for the second consecutive day after months of strong variations. As recalled, in 2023 it closed with an increase of 105% compared to the previous year, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela.

DolarToday and Dollar Monitor

DolarToday and Monitor Dólar are two platforms that have gained relevance in the economic context of Venezuela. DolarToday, a Venezuelan-American media company, offers financial and political information, focusing on the price of the dollar in the parallel market.

For its part, Monitor Dólar is dedicated to publishing the daily average of the dollar in the informal market, becoming a reference for those seeking to understand market fluctuations.

As the country navigates these economic challenges, the dollar remains a key indicator of Venezuela’s financial health.

Homeland Bonds

In September 2023, the Venezuelan government distributed four types of Homeland bonds to support various sectors of the population in the face of the adverse economic situation:

Bonus against the Economic War for public employees and retirees from the public sector, with amounts of 945 and 1,545 bolivars, respectively. Chamba Juvenil Bonus and Bono Somos Venezuela, both with a value of 168.80 bolivars. These subsidies represent an effort by the State to mitigate the impact of inflation and economic difficulties on its citizens.