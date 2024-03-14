Digital payments, banks are increasingly relying on specialized operators

The digital payments sector of Italian banks is gaining value, and currently fluctuates between 425 and 440 billion euros, slightly lower than that of cash transactions. Therefore, many institutions have decided to adapt the management of their card payments, such as the Valtellina bank Popolare di Sondrio which has a contract with Nexi.

However, the imminent expiration of the contract with Nexi has pushed the bank to evaluate the opportunity to sell the entire digital payments division. This decision is expected to be made within the next few months, with the actual operation likely to materialize during 2025.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio is not the only institution to follow this trend, entrusting the development of e-money services to specialized operators. Other banks, such as Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata and Popolare di Bari, are also looking for partnerships to strengthen their presence in the digital payments market. Nexi, Banco Bpm Bcc Pay (with the support of the Fsi fund) and Worldline are among the potential partners considered in this race towards innovation.

In this context, Credem is also looking for agreements in the sector, with the aim of expanding its presence in digital payments. The bank manages 25 thousand payment terminals with a total of 2.2 billion transactions. The division would have a valuation of around 100 million. Market Pay, a French group, is one of the potential partners considered for this operation, but much will depend on the agreements, such as the commissions to be agreed.