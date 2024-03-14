Ponte Stretto, the opinion of the scientific committee cools enthusiasm: it will take a long time

The times for the construction of the Strait Bridge must be reviewed. This was established by the external scientific committee chosen to evaluate the feasibility of the great work, strongly desired by Matteo Salvini, who put down on paper – we read in Repubblica – so many observations on the final project presented by private individuals, that the minister’s idea of Infrastructure to open the construction site by the summer, as per the timetable, is a mirage. Since yesterday the leader of the League has found himself dealing with reality and not with promises: because in the 51 pages of the report the committee, appointed by the Ministry of Infrastructure in agreement with the Regions, could not help but report 68 “deficiencies” in the final project presented by the Eurolink consortium. Even if the opinion remains positive and from the Stretto di Messina company they specify: “These are only recommendations”.

But the findings – continues Repubblica – are not formal and secondary but substantial: they concern the steel to be used, the seismic tests, the resistance in case of strong winds. “This project had to be rejected and a new one made – attacks the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra deputy Angelo Bonelli – for these reasons I will deliver this report as a supplement to the complaint already sent to the Rome prosecutor’s office”. Minister Salvini’s reply is dry: “For anyone to think that the government builds a bridge destined to collapse is absolutely crazy.” And the CEO of Stretto spa Pietro Ciucci adds: “The opinion is positive, and expresses some recommendations as required by law”. Salvini’s plan to get the bridge back on track by dusting off the old frozen contracts – concludes Repubblica – has put the client back at the center of everything: the Stretto di Messina spa company, which in the first year alone has already spent 4 million on external contracts.