It may be tempting to lend a helping hand to thieves in times of need, but you should always trust nature to take care of it. Otherwise, criminals will become too dependent and will no longer be able to take care of themselves. And they may even become false. In Canada, criminals like to lend a helping hand: Toronto police advise not to make it difficult for criminals.

Car theft is a growing problem in Canada’s largest city. During a local meeting, police specifically advise leaving keys near the front door where car thieves can easily get them. This sounds like crazy advice, but it is intended to prevent violence. You don’t want criminals standing at your bedside with a bat and asking where your car keys are.

It is believed that if the scammers are already in the house, they might as well grab the keys and run away again. The officer at the meeting says, “To avoid being attacked in your home, you can leave your key fobs at the front door because they will break into your house and steal your car. They don’t want anything else.” Blogto reports this.

You can also follow this advice to a certain extent in the Netherlands. You don’t want criminals to be able to take your key through your letterbox or for the signal from your keyless entry to be easily cloned, but you also don’t want to be woken up at three in the morning and asked where you went. your keys. The fact that they took your car is bad enough, make sure they don’t ruin your night’s sleep.