The Polish government wants to recall 50 of its ambassadors, who were appointed by the previous government from the right-wing populist Law and Justice (PiS) party. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this on Wednesday. The decision appears to be part of plans by new Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his right-wing liberal PO party to resume a pro-European course amid the war in neighboring Ukraine.

It is highly doubtful whether Polish President Andrzej Duda, who belongs to the PiS party, will approve this decision. So far, Duda has used his veto power when he hastily proposed proposals to Tusk’s government, which was installed in November.

According to Tusk, this is “not revenge” on his political predecessors, and personnel changes are necessary to “create a team loyal to the Polish state.” The statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry does not specify which ambassadors are involved. All of Poland’s current ambassadors were appointed by the populist PiS party, which has been in power since 2015.

Last fall, the populist party lost elections and therefore political power in Poland. “The changes will help to better and more professionally address the complex challenges facing Polish foreign policy today,” the statement said, hinting at a change in the direction of European policy.

