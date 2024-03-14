The group will be the protagonist of the special Italian date on July 9th, tickets available on the Ticketmaster and Ticketone circuits

Placebo announce a special Italian date for summer 2024 at the Pordenone Blues & Co. Festival. The group, one of the greatest alternative rock bands of the last twenty years, will perform live on Tuesday 9 July on the stage of the historic Pordenone festival, at Parco San Valentino (PN). Tickets for the show can already be purchased on the official Ticketmaster and Ticketone circuits.

Placebo are in great shape again. More than a quarter of a century after singer-guitarist Brian Molko and bassist Stefan Olsdal began playing with broken guitars and toy instruments at Molko’s home in Deptford, the duo has dug deep to come up with their eighth album , Never Let Me Go, released in March 2022, from which the singles Beautiful James, Surrounded by Spies, Try Better Next Time and Happy Birthday in the Sky were extracted.

The album channels all their skill as authors and creators of sounds into music that satisfies their appetite for self-determination and talks about the world around us, with songs that catapult before landscapes full of intolerance, divisions, technological saturation and a imminent ecological catastrophe. It also takes Placebo to an exciting new breadth of sound and style – another “best album they’ve ever made”, in an unstoppable sequence.

In December 2023 the band also released Collapse Into Never – Live in Europe, their first ever live album. An extensive collection of performances spanning more than 25 years of career, captured in Mexico, Spain and London.

Placebo have marked the history of international music in the last 20 years: starting from their debut, the group has inspired an entire generation of artists and over the years has collaborated with music legends such as Robert Smith, David Bowie and Michael Stipe.

With more than 13 million records sold to date, five entries into the TopTen LP chart in the UK and the global success of albums such as “Without You, I’m Nothing” (1998) and “Battle For The Sun” which in 2009 smashed Europe, Placebo have a voice that cannot be ignored or silenced.

The concert, distributed by Virus Concerti, is organized by the Pordenone Giovani Association, in collaboration with the Municipality of Pordenone and the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region. Virgin Radio is the official radio partner of the Placebo show at the Pordenone Blues & Co. Festival.

PLACEBO – 9 JULY 2024 – PORDENONE BLUES & CO. FESTIVAL – PORDENONE

Tickets:

Single place: euro 60.00 + prev.

Available on Ticketmaster and Ticketone.

Per info: www.virusconcerti.com; www.pordenonebluesfestival.it