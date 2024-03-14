Paul Alexander, who lived for more than seven decades in a steel respirator due to the polio he contracted, died on Monday, March 11, his family and friends confirmed this Wednesday.

The news was announced through GoFundMe, a fundraising organization that was raising money to help him.

“I am so grateful to everyone who donated to raise funds for my brother. They have allowed him to live out his final years without stress. It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am so grateful,” said Philip Alexander, one of his brothers.

Alexander was 78 years old, and since he was six he required the metal chamber to be able to breathe.

In 1952 he fell ill with polio, which left him paralyzed from the neck down. The only possible treatment for him was to be placed in a metal chamber, known as the “iron lung”, where he had to remain lying for the rest of his life.

In March 2023, Guinness World Records declared Alexander the longest-surviving iron lung patient.

In February of this year, Alexander contracted Covid-19, for which he was hospitalized.

What is polio?

Polio or poliomyelitis is a disease caused by a virus, which mainly affects the nerves of the spinal cord or brain stem. It can make a person unable to move certain limbs, and can lead to breathing problems and sometimes death, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Although most people with polio have no symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 people infected with the polio virus have flu-like symptoms such as :

Sore throat Fever Tiredness Nausea Headache Stomach pain

These symptoms usually last 2 to 5 days and then disappear on their own.

YC

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions