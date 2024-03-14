Even before Kim Putters could present his findings as a whistleblower, the coalition he put forward provided a glimpse of mutual cooperation in a day full of mutual disputes. If the PVV, VVD, NSS and BBB unite and form a cabinet, this could well become the pattern of how a coalition works: closely, not harmoniously.

According to Putters, there is enough evidence to investigate the formation of a right-wing cabinet. A “common agreement program cabinet” is what he called the form of collaboration developed for this purpose during a presentation Thursday afternoon. According to the informant, this is “the only opportunity to achieve fruitful political cooperation.”

Putters’ main findings were known even before he published his report. Four right-wing parties are seeking to create a cabinet located at a significant distance from the House of Representatives. To facilitate this, four party leaders will remain outside the cabinet and parliament, it was revealed on Wednesday evening. So no Prime Minister Wilders.

Although Wilders committed himself to this agreement at the Hilversum negotiating table, he was not going to remain silent about it. He called Thursday morning’s developments “undemocratic,” “painful” and “constitutionally wrong.”

Thus, the rest of the day was dominated not by Putters’ final report, but mainly by Wilders’ dissatisfaction and the flavor he had to give to other parties. Wilders portrayed them as villains.

quarreling

The leader of the PVV also immediately abandoned the positions of his partners in the formation. The BBB would be “good” if he became prime minister, he said. “There was one party that said, ‘We’d rather not have it, but we’re not going to lie about it.’ And there was a party that said: “This does not exist in extra-parliamentary form.” The first party was the VVD, the second was the SNB.

In Omtzigt’s opinion, Wilders’ explanation was too brief. Omtzigt favored a minority cabinet of the other three parties with the NSS as a tolerant partner. Then Wilders could simply be prime minister. This minority option did not arise because the VVD did not want to join the cabinet with the PVV and the BBB without the NSC.

The disputes between the parties on the day when their cooperation enters a new phase correspond to a formation in which trust was fragile from the very beginning. The four know that there is no clear alternative, but no one wants to bind themselves more firmly than the others, or than is strictly necessary.

Patters believes the parties can ease this mutual mistrust with a cabinet that gives them a chance to shine but is tied in enough that they can’t just walk away. In his “program office,” the parties decide in advance, through a relatively short government program, what topics and plans they want to work on together.

The final report contains a preliminary list of ten topics on which the right-wing bloc wants to make “concrete agreements.” These include migration, health, finance, nitrogen, security and purchasing power. Climate, energy, education and Ukraine are missing, although these may fall under the “international and business climate” theme.

Patters also suggests making clear agreements about the freedom the four parties give each other beyond that. For example, the parties could agree whether they would allow each other to support other parties’ proposals without adequate funding and consult in a timely manner to avoid surprises during debates and votes.

coverage

The question now is whether these conditions can eliminate mistrust. For example, Omtzigt will not simply agree to an extremely short government program. “The NSC faction chairman is positive about broad agreements, but wants detailed agreements on what he considers important,” Putters’ report said.

On the other hand, the tension between the VVD and the NSC has not disappeared either. The final report made it clear that Yeşilgez installed the extra-parliamentary cabinet “on the condition that the four factions have an equal degree of commitment in terms of maintenance and staffing.” This should allay the VVD’s fears that Omtzigt’s party will soon be only half involved.

Moreover, it remains to be seen how interested other parties are in participating. In theory, the extra-parliamentary form offers more opportunities to parties outside the right-wing bloc, including by providing ministers or passing laws. Only: there is no particular need to create such a right-wing cabinet. GroenLinks-PvdA, D66 and SP state in advance that members of their party who join such a cabinet will most likely face expulsion.

Does Putters have the answer to all these questions? “Practice should show how this will work,” he said Thursday afternoon. The first test of the coalition’s stability will come next Wednesday when the House debates its final report. Then the four leaders of the right will be able to show how committed they are to mutual harmony.

