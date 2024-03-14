During a simple chat, Anita revealed an unexpected truth to her adventure companions.

Anita Olivieri has once again found herself at the center of media attention due to a statement made a few hours ago. Once again her family is at the center of completely unexpected dynamics. What is it about?

Here is the confession that the young blonde made to some contestants in the Big Brother house.

Anita Olivieri’s confession to Big Brother

Among the many confessions that have colored the Big Brother house over many years, it is fair to mention the one that Anita made to her adventure companions a few hours ago. The girl was talking to the other roommates when they all focused on judging some hosts who have made the history of Italian television.

It was at that moment that Anita dropped a bombshell that no one ever thought they would hear. The girl began to praise Paolo Bonolis, talking about how she really appreciates this person.

After all, many people think like her, as we are talking about a very good and extremely knowledgeable as well as nice presenter. However, the actual confession came later, effectively surprising all the boys.

Paolo Bonolis and the bond with Anita’s family

In reality, what Anita Olivieri said to her companions is nothing sensational, but something that is nevertheless striking as it is a fact that certainly doesn’t happen every day. In fact, Gieffina revealed that she knows the presenter thanks to her brother.

I like Bonolis and my brother tutored his daughter. She found out by going there because he was the one who opened the door for her.

What a nice surprise for Leandro Olivieri who, surely, did not expect to give private lessons to the daughter of the famous TV presenter. We don’t know much about the competitor’s brother but it seems that he is a very intelligent boy who dedicates his free time to defending and protecting the environment. Yet another plot twist!