Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appointed his economic adviser as prime minister, under US pressure to reform the Palestinian Authority as part of a vision for the future of the Gaza Strip once the war ends.

Mohammad Mustafa, an economist who studied in the United States and is an independent politician, will lead a government of technocrats in the West Bank that could take the reins of Gaza in the event of eventual Palestinian independence. But those plans face significant obstacles, including strong opposition from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war between Israel and Hamas that continues with no apparent end.

It remains to be seen whether the appointment of a new cabinet led by a close ally of Abbas will be enough to satisfy American demands for reform, since Abbas, 88, will remain in control.

Abás made the appointment public in a statement released by his office.

