Packaging, the crackdown from Brussels against single-use packaging. The anger of the fruit and vegetable supply chain

While waiting for the green light on the European regulation on packaging, scheduled for March 15th, European fruit and vegetable cooperatives form a single battleground to echo their opposition to the proposal under discussion. The crucial issue remains the proposal to ban packaging for fruit and vegetables weighing less than 1.5 kilograms. Let’s see what the actors involved say.

ProFood, Freshfel and Unionplast – Plastic Rubber Federation express strong opposition to the European proposal, stating that, if approved, it will have a devastating impact on the efficiency of the European fruit and vegetable supply chain and on the purchasing power of end consumers. ProFood underlines that the proposal, if implemented, would seriously damage the efficiency of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, increase costs for collective catering and limit safe and economic access to mass food consumption. Furthermore, it highlights that the proposal’s approach focuses excessively on plastic packaging, ignoring more sustainable alternatives already in use.

The company claims that plastic packaging plays a key role in reducing food waste due to its preservative capacity, and replacing it with alternative materials would result in additional costs for consumers and farmers. He also criticizes the ineffectiveness of the proposal in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, highlighting that the environmental benefits have been calculated in a partial and arbitrary way.

Finally, ProFood questions the effectiveness of the proposed alternatives, underlining that a ban on plastic packaging would have a negative impact on the Italian recycling industry and on the international competitiveness of the Italian agri-food system.

Freshfel Europe shares ProFood’s concerns regarding the proposed ban on plastic packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables. The organization expresses concern about the negative effect that the proposal would have on the functioning of the European single market and on the consumption of fresh products. It also criticizes the compromise on the Packaging Regulation, calling it a move towards a “directive” approach that allows Member States to maintain divergent national legislation. This, according to Freshfel Europe, would lead to a proliferation of national regulations that would put the functioning of the EU internal market at risk.

The organization fears that the lack of European-wide harmonization of packaging requirements would cause an increase in packaging waste and put the quality of fresh produce along the supply chain at risk. It also criticizes the discrimination against fresh fruit and vegetables and the lack of scientific basis for the proposed restrictions.

“The agreement reached between Parliament and the European Council – claims Marco Bergaglio, President of Unionplast-Federazione Gomma Plastica – fails to even come close to the initial objectives of environmental protection. In particular, special regulations for plastics are environmentally and legally unfounded. It is clear that packaging waste and waste of packaged products, especially food, will increase, just as the amount of less recyclable packaging will grow and an unreasonable legal uncertainty will be perpetuated. The declarations of great satisfaction following the agreement of 4 March 2024 are poles apart from the balance that the environment and European law deserve.

We plastic processors are appalled by the numerous special rules for plastic packaging and the exceptions allowed for packaging made from other materials. Because this measure that was supposed to save Europe from excess packaging in the broadest sense has turned into a new SUP (the 2019 Directive on single-use plastic), a disaster even without an adequate impact assessment as the Commission itself has admitted and as studies that we have commissioned from research institutions have largely confirmed”.

And he continues “Many of the regulatory provisions on bans, on reusable quotas, on recycling requirements and on the content of recycled materials apply only to plastic packaging or provide exceptions for other packaging materials: the objective, therefore, perhaps was not to reduce and prevent packaging waste, since it is admitted that packaging is indispensable as long as it is not plastic, in violation of any principle of neutrality that should guide the legislation and, above all, in a direction contrary to the many scientific evidence that indicates how plastic packaging is often the most sustainable solution. Unionplast-Rubber Plastic Federation therefore invites the Commission, the Council and Parliament to guarantee European citizens a certain and rational right in an industrial policy logic that can and must coexist with fair rules to be respected to protect the environment and sustainable development”.