On March 10th we witnessed the most spectacular event of the year: the 2024 Oscars. Live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Italy was also left with bated breath, especially for the local film in competition for Best Film Foreigner, I Captain by Matteo Garrone, although unfortunately it turned out to be a stalemate. A stellar red carpet – from the candidates to the presenters for each category – and finally the curtain rises, thus welcoming the real host of this special event, Jimmy Kimmel (for the highlights of the evening I leave you the link to the article here).

The film Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan – already designated among the bookmakers’ favorites – won by a landslide, taking home 7 statuettes including the most important awards such as Best Film, Best Director and Best Leading Actor (if you want to discover all the winners click here). Another great masterpiece, particularly appreciated by audiences and critics for Emma Stone’s masterful interpretation, is Poor Creature! directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The splendid red-haired actress won the victory as Best Leading Actress but her reaction did not go unnoticed, in fact it was memorable.

Oscar 2024, Emma Stone reacts like this on stage: shocked fans

Now that the 96th edition of the 2024 Oscars has ended, all that remains are the final considerations of what happened. Those who consider the awards to be well deserved and others, however, who disagree, each have their own preferences, but agree on the grandeur of the performance by the sweet Emma who was incredulous as soon as she heard her name mentioned. But proceed in an orderly manner. Therefore, five wonderful presenters and colleagues appeared on stage, including Michelle Yeoh who recited the fateful words: “and the Oscar goes to…Emma Stone”.

Amid thunderous applause, the latter remained speechless, unable to believe that we were talking about her. A kiss to her husband Dave McCary and a hug due to the director, during the staircase she notices that her dress has torn – a splendid outfit, designed by Louis Vuitton, in aqua green shades, characterized by a bodice that falls bulging over the mermaid skirt – probably while he was unleashing himself shortly before to the tune of I’m Just Ken. She admits it, without shame, in front of an illustrious audience: “the dress broke and I also lost my voice. It doesn’t matter” in the throes of a strong emotion.

So overwhelmed by emotion that Emma Stone declares herself unaware even of her statements at the 2024 Oscars: “I don’t know what I’m saying, I’m completely… ok”. Spontaneous and without filters, she is loved not only for her talent, but above all for her unmistakable naturalness. At just 35 years old and with two Oscars for Best Leading Actress – the first won in 2017 for La La Land, a contemporary love story with musical nuances directed by Damien Chazelle – it can be said that, during the 2024 Oscars, the young star of international cinema has truly written history.