In Portugal I start talking to a waitress who asks me if I’m Brazilian. I tell her that I am Dutch, but I once lived in Sao Paulo for three years. When she finds out that I also lived in Eindhoven for several years, she is delighted. “As a student, I stayed there with my family as part of an exchange. Perhaps you know these people. When I ask the name of this family, she happily says: “Jansen!”

Readers are the authors of this column. Ije is a personal experience or anecdote, in a maximum of 120 words. Send via [email protected]

