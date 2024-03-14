A truly special day that saw Orietta Berti and Osvaldo Paterlini as protagonists. Here because!

Today is a very important day for Orietta Berti and her husband Osvaldo. The two are in fact celebrating 57 years of marriage, a happy life full of satisfactions that they continue to share.

Orietta Berti

Here’s how they celebrated this anniversary and what they did to celebrate this very important milestone of love.

Orietta Berti and the post on Instagram on the occasion of the wedding anniversary

Orietta Berti is one of the most beautiful voices on the Italian musical scene, but not only that. She is a determined and modern woman who does everything to keep up with the times. One of Orietta’s certainties is undoubtedly her family, among which her children and her husband Osvaldo stand out.

Orietta Berti and her husband Osvaldo

In the past few hours the singer decided to publish a post on Instagram to celebrate a very important anniversary. This is the 57th wedding anniversary between her and Osvaldo and for this reason she published a shot from that distant March 14th.

Happy anniversary to me and Osvaldo. On March 14, 1967 we were married. An extra year of emotions, joys, experiences, sacrifices, surprises and many memories that this life together gives us day after day. We shared everything with passion and respect.

Best wishes from the followers to Orietta Berti and her Osvaldo

Obviously such a beautiful and emotional post could not go unnoticed by all those who follow the daily life of the woman and her entire family. In the space of a few minutes, millions and millions of happy anniversary wishes clogged Berti’s noticeboard.

Instagram post by Orietta Berti

“You are the example of love”; “You are a stainless couple” and many other social comments received by the couple. After all, it is the truth because, nowadays, there are very few people who reach this goal after spending their entire lives together.

Osvaldo Paterlini, the woman’s husband, is also very happy with all this. We know about him that he is 80 years old and when he was young he was a pilot. He then decided to dedicate himself to Orietta from every point of view, becoming her manager and accompanying her in every phase of their life. Congratulations!

Osvaldo and Orietta