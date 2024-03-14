Weapons in Kyiv, Biden: “We must act before it’s literally too late”

US President Joe Biden, during a meeting at the White House with Polish leaders, reiterated the urgency of passing a bipartisan national security bill that includes funds critical to Ukraine. He emphasized the danger posed by Russian aggression and thanked Poland for its commitment to defense, as well as for hosting numerous Ukrainian refugees. Biden announced that although Congress has not yet given the green light, the United States will provide an emergency aid package to Ukraine using available resources under Pentagon contracts. Meanwhile, the European Union has reached a preliminary agreement on reforming the European Peace Fund, allocating 5 billion euros in 2024 for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. These actions reflect a global commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and providing it with the resources it needs to defend itself.

EU Arms Fund Agreement

“The EU remains committed to providing long-term support to Ukraine and ensuring that the country receives the military equipment it needs to defend itself. We have done this: at Coreper we have agreed on a Ukraine Assistance Fund. The fund that gives us will allow us to increase our military support Ukraine by another 5 billion euros. The message is clear: we will support Ukraine with everything it needs to win,” writes EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell.