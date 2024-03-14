The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, has supervised some war games in which a new type of tank participated, in what represents another war drill that coincides with the military maneuvers that Seoul and Washington are carrying out these days in the south of the peninsula.

Kim Jong-un himself drove one of these new tanks, according to the information and multiple photos published Thursday of the drill – which took place the day before – by the state agency KCNA.

The exercise included a “competition” in which the 105th Armored Division won, famous for being the first to enter Seoul to make the city fall into North Korean hands during the start of the Korean War in June 1950.

Kim himself recalled that it is “a unit that carries the important tradition and history of having occupied the enemy capital” in another apparent message from the marshal to the South.

Last week, the North Korean leader supervised live-fire artillery maneuvers in which a border unit participated that, Kim recalled, has Seoul “in its firing range.”

These drills coincide with the large ‘Freedom Shield’ spring maneuvers that Seoul and Washington have been carrying out since last March 4 and which conclude today.

Pyongyang usually harshly criticizes these exercises because it considers them a rehearsal to invade its territory.

Although North Korea has not carried out any weapons tests in recent weeks, the allies’ ‘Freedom Shield’ maneuvers come at a time marked by greater hostility expressed by the regime, which recently declared the South as its main enemy and eliminated the goal of reunification of the Constitution.

Added to this is North Korea’s rapprochement with Moscow, to which it has transferred thousands of containers with military equipment such as artillery rounds or ballistic missiles that the Russian army has used against Ukraine.

