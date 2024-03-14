In Japan, electric cars are not yet well regarded. In 2023, just 2.2 percent of new cars in the country will be electric. Here in the Netherlands the share was 30.8 percent. Perhaps the lower price will lead to increased sales of electric vehicles in Japan. And to make electric cars cheaper, Nissan wants to enter into a partnership with Honda.

Nissan’s idea, according to Nikkei, is to work with Honda to create an electric motor and a common platform for electric vehicles. It’s no surprise that the two car brands are helping each other reduce production costs. The peculiarity is that Nissan is already in a group with Renault and Mitsubishi. Will Renault also collaborate indirectly with Honda? Or are these two brands really still islands?

Nissan previously ruled out cooperation with Honda

What makes the potential collaboration between Honda and Nissan even more special is a quote from a few years ago. In 2020, the Japanese government invited Honda and Nissan to join forces. A Nissan executive responded sharply to the Financial Times: “The Nissan-Honda partnership only makes sense to people who don’t understand the auto industry.”

At the moment, the possible collaboration is still in the research stage. This is certainly better than the denial phase. Honda admits that there are discussions, but does not want to comment further on them to the media. Previously, an electric vehicle deal with General Motors failed for Honda. They found each other while building fuel tanks for hydrogen cars.