Cast: Orson Welles, Dorothy Comingore, Agnes Moorehead, Ruth Warrick, Ray Collins, Erskine Sanford, Everett Sloane, Joseph Cotten, George Coulouris, Charles Bennett, Fortunio Bonanova, Gus Schilling, William Alland, Georgia Backus, Paul Stewart, Buddy Swan, Harry Shannon, Philip Van Zandt

Citizen Kane is a 1941 film written, directed and starring Orson Welles. The engaging feature film narrates the life of the famous press magnate Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles), a man with a complex personality, incapable of freely loving others and therefore condemned to live a long part of his life in solitude in the Castle of Candalù, in Florida, until the time of his passing.

The last word uttered by Kane on his deathbed, holding a glass ball in his hand, is “Rosabella”. Journalist Jerry Thompson (William Alland) is asked by the director of a newsreel, interested in the magnate’s biography, to discover the meaning of the mysterious word uttered by the man before dying.

Thomson, after receiving a clear refusal to make statements from the tycoon’s second wife, the singer Susan Alexander (Dorothy Comingore), obtains important information from the memoirs of the late banker Walter Parks Thatcher (George Coulouris), a businessman to whom Kane he had been entrusted as a child to be educated. The journalist learns from his writings how Kane’s childhood was particularly difficult due to the forced separation from his world and from his parents, which occurred following the discovery of the enormous inherited wealth. But among Thatcher’s memoirs the journalist still does not find the answer he is looking for and is therefore forced to contact other people linked to the tycoon’s life, including his right-hand man Bernstein, his former best friend Jedediah Leland, the butler Raymond and finally Susan.

Thanks to their stories, Kane’s whole life is put together like a puzzle and his strong and enigmatic personality slowly emerges. However, nothing emerges regarding the mysterious word uttered by the man on his deathbed. Will the stubborn journalist be able to discover what meaning is hidden behind the term “Rosabella”?