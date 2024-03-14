The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, announced the capture of two individuals, identified as an opposition leader and a military deserter, related to an alleged plot to attack the life of President Nicolás Maduro.

“Two subjects were arrested in the city of Maturín (Monagas state, east), initially for publishing very serious threats inciting the murder, the assassination of the citizen head of state Nicolás Maduro Moros,” Saab said in a statement to the press.

“The preliminary investigations that we have carried out reveal that, behind these public and notorious threats, because they were made via telephone and networks, there is evidence of a new conspiracy,” he continued.

Those arrested, Whilfer Piña, leader of the opposition party La Causa R, and Renzo Flores, sergeant of the National Guard, will face charges before a court specialized in terrorism. The accusations include “conspiracy, association and attempted assassination,” in relation to a plan that had been brewing for a year to carry out an attack against Maduro.

DolarToday today, Thursday, March 14: price of the dollar

The DolarToday portal establishes a price of Bs. 38.21 per dollar today, March 14. As they point out, this is given according to “the average value of private operations in the city of Caracas, while the value of Cúcuta is determined based on the supply/demand of Bolívares in that city.”

DolarToday, March 14: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: DolarToday

What was the ‘Caracazo’ in Venezuela?

On February 27, 1989, in Venezuela, a set of events known as the ‘Caracazo’ occurred. This term refers to a series of protests, riots and looting that began in the capital, Caracas, and spread to other cities in the country. These events marked one of the most significant social and political crises in the contemporary history of Venezuela.

The immediate trigger of the ‘Caracazo’ was the announcement of a package of economic measures imposed by the government of then-president Carlos Andrés Pérez, in response to the conditions established by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to grant financing to the country. Among the most controversial measures were the liberalization of fuel prices, which resulted in an immediate and significant increase in transportation costs, and the liberalization of prices for basic goods and services, which led to a widespread increase in prices.

What are the Homeland Bonds?

The Venezuelan government continues its Homeland Bonds program, intended to support various sectors of the population in the face of the economic situation. In September 2023, four types of bonuses were delivered:

Bonus against the Economic War for public employees: 945 bolivars. Bonus against the Economic War for public sector retirees: 1,545 bolivars. Chamba Juvenil Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. Somos Venezuela Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. These bonuses represent direct aid to Venezuelans, although the government has not yet announced specific dates for the delivery of the next subsidies.

With information from AFP.