The new KTM RC 8C 2024 will be sold at a price of 42,000 euros.

The new KTM RC 8C 2024 can be pre-ordered through a dedicated online portal on KTM.com starting from 3pm on Wednesday 20 March and once the order has been confirmed it will be possible to purchase the Ultimate Track Experience package, an event organized in Portimão, Portugal , at the Algarve International Autodrome.

By choosing this second option, 30 Orange Riders will be able to deepen their technical knowledge of the bike, discover all the secrets on the WP suspension setting, ride on the track with KTM riders, carry out a series of “hot laps” on the KTM KTM Factory Driver and, once the engines are turned off, have dinner with the event participants and the KTM staff.