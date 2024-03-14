Not just anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorder or uncontrolled eating disorder. There are also avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, rumination disorder and pica, which is the continued ingestion over time of non-nutritive substances such as earth, sand, paper, chalk, wood or cotton.

An ever-longer list

The list of DNA, nutrition and eating disorders is getting longer and longer. And alongside the most well-known, “new eating disorders are growing which start from health-oriented behaviors and transform into illnesses when they become limiting for social life and personal well-being, such as orthorexia and vigoroxia. More and more widespread already in adolescence “, then “other forms of dysfunctional eating behaviors such as drunkorexia” and that is fasting to drink more alcohol, “night eating syndrome” with nocturnal binges, “and all forms of overweight and obesity at the base of which there is a more or less marked psychological distress”. This is the picture drawn by Sinpia, the Italian Society of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry, on the eve of National Lilac Bow Day which will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday 15 March.

The data: the most common disorders

DNA affects over 55 million people worldwide and more than 3 million in Italy, equal to approximately 5% of the population: 8-10% of girls and 0.5-1% of boys suffer from anorexia or bulimia (Aba Observatory and Istat data), recalls Sinpia. According to recent research by the Higher Institute of Health, which involved the National Health Service centers dedicated to eating disorders, out of over 8 thousand users, 90% are female; 59% are between 13 and 25 years of age, 6% are under 12 years old. The most frequent diagnoses are anorexia nervosa (42.3% of cases), bulimia nervosa (18.2%) and binge eating disorder (14.6%).

An inconvenience that appears earlier and earlier and that Covid has greatly aggravated. “In recent years these pathologies are affecting more and more, with a worrying increase in the years following the Covid-19 pandemic, and soon, especially girls, with increasingly earlier onset, even before pre-adolescence”, says Renato Borgatti, director of Sc Child and adolescent neuropsychiatry of the Mondino Irccs Foundation of Pavia, University of Pavia and Sinpia member.

“In the last 3 years – the experts point out – the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic has had a strong impact on the incidence of DNA, on the hospitalization rate and on the severity of symptoms. In fact, a worsening of the typical symptoms of eating disorders, anxiety and depression. According to a recent study on Italian adolescents”, interviewed with an online questionnaire from April to July 2021, “in 51% of cases, symptoms related to food were recorded in the post-Covid period (third lockdown)”. One in two teenagers, therefore. Victim of “a general deterioration” which “could be attributed to reduced access to care, changes in daily routine and social isolation”.