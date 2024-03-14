Sebastiano denies the new witness’s accusations, but for the lawyer this is not the case at all

Federica Sciarelli returned to the case of Liliana Resinovich during yesterday’s episode. Since the day of the disappearance of the woman from Trieste, Who has seen it has been dealing with the case and in the last few days the programme’s correspondents have discovered new and unexpected details.

Credit: Who saw it?

There had already been talk of a new testimony that points the finger at her husband Sebastiano Visintin. She is a hotelier who often hosted Liliana Resinovich and her husband in her hotel and a friendship was born between them. She explained that she was afraid of the man, which is why she remained silent for a long time. But now she feels the need to have a clear conscience. But what did she reveal?

During the previous reports of Who has seen it, the hotelier said she had had a strange phone call with Sebastiano, during which he let slip that “it had been an accident”:

Then he corrected himself and said to me: ‘What am I saying, I’m out of my mind.’

Credit: Who saw it?

He said he witnessed an argument between the two during their stay in his facility and a particular request from Liliana. She had asked her in confidence to be able to have two separate beds, because she could no longer stand her husband. During the last episode of Who has seen it, the woman revealed other details. The Resinovich family has already deposited everything in the Prosecutor’s Office. For her brother Sergio, the hotelier’s testimony would be reliable, there would be evidence and messages between her and Sebastiano.

One day he called me and told me that he was stopped because his car had broken down and he asked me to go and help him. I got scared after his insistent calls, so I sent a transporter friend of mine. He then told me that when he went there and Sebastiano saw him, he told him that the car was ok. He started the car and left. He did not need assistance.

Why would the man pretend to have a broken car and call the hotelier himself? The correspondent of Who has seen it telephoned Sebastiano Visintin to give him the opportunity to reply. Liliana’s husband accused the woman of only telling lies and explained that that friend, instead, would have dragged him along.

Now after two and a half years is this story coming out? And then what changes excuse? She towed me, I was parked there, I called, she sent me a gentleman, she towed me. She got a little self-suggested by her ideas, carried away by the broadcasts. She had an idea of ​​herself, towards me she had… she attacked me by telling me some things.

Credit: Who saw it?

The lawyer for Liliana’s family, at the end of the report, said he was convinced that Sebastiano lied during the call:

We have a message where Sebastiano explains that it was a battery problem and that then the car started again and therefore there was no need. So he is making an inaccuracy. We heard that person and he confirmed what the lady said.