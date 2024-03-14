Nettuno, March 14, 2024 – The fourth short film competition on the theme of war and peace, announced by the Guerre & Pace FilmFest, continues, the XXII competition of which will take place in Nettuno (Rome) from July 22 to 28. 2024 – admission is free until places run out. A unique festival dedicated to films about war and peace, organized by the Seven Association under the artistic direction of Stefania Bianchi.

The festival is characterized by screenings of feature films, documentaries and short films in four editions, as well as book presentations in collaboration with major publishers. Registration is free, works accepted are no longer than 29 minutes long, each author will be able to submit a maximum of two works, and in any case no more than one work from each author will be selected.

If the short film is in a foreign language, Italian subtitles are required. The short film submission deadline is June 3, 2024. To select, you need two formats: mov or mp4 in HD in 1920×1080 format. All clarifications on the regulations and registration methods can be found at http://www.guerreepacefilmfest.it/iscriv-il-tuo-cortometraggio-al-guerre-pace-filmfest-2024/

