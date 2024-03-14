Nettuno, March 14, 2024 – He fled on a stolen scooter with his 12-year-old son and died in Nettuno in a collision with a car. A man on a stolen scooter fled at the sight of an Anzio 1 police car without stopping at a stop sign. The man, a 48-year-old Bulgarian, was unable to avoid a collision with a car driving along Via Comastri in Nettuno at the time.

The 118 medical workers present at the scene could only confirm the man’s death, and his son was taken to hospital. The man driving the car was not injured, but was in shock. (Source: Adnkronos)