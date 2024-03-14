There is a great deal of misinformation, especially among young people, on their procreative possibilities, on the importance “of lifestyles and the prevention of diseases that compromise fertility, but also on the limits of medically assisted procreation (Pma)”. The Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo) has an essential role in this. “We are available for dialogue and communication to clarify any doubts” about fertility. “Consult the experts if you have any doubts: turn to us, the experts, to avoid misinformation and errors.” This is the invitation addressed to young people and institutions by Vito Trojano, president of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo), through Adnkronos Salute at the opening of the Sigo-Agoi (Association of Italian hospital gynecologists) Puglia regional congress on ‘Woman: birth of a mother’, ongoing in Bari until tomorrow.

The title of the event “is captivating – underlines Trojano – for an important theme, that of the birth rate decline, which we will address in these two days at 360 degrees. In 2021, considering the ratio of deaths and new births, a city like Florence has disappeared and in 2022 a city like Bari”. At this rate “we will have the last child born in Italy as an Italian in 2225. We cannot afford it – warns President Sigo – It is a global issue, but in the context of this problem Europe suffers much more and, within Europe, Italy: we have a lower birth rate than the entire European Community. It is not possible in a nation with 59 million inhabitants. We cannot afford such a decrease: it is not a question only social, it is also an economic issue, of GDP. We must invest more in welfare policies and encourage our young people to become parents.”

Returning to the themes of the Apulian congress, “from a clinical point of view – Trojano illustrates – we will try” to clarify “how limiting MAP is when it is practiced beyond the age of 40, which has a success rate of no more than 3-4%. We will address problems of a clinical nature such as oncofertility, because screening allows us to diagnose a neoplasm at an increasingly earlier age in women” and to be able to preserve fertility. “The MAP processes, with new technologies and prenatal diagnosis, to identify possible genetic problems in future parents, have significantly improved. From a welfare point of view – adds President Sigo – we will dialogue with the institutions to encourage “the presence more nursery schools, a greater contribution to young couples, more parental leave: everything that can facilitate the desire and possibility of parenthood”. From a social, informative and educational point of view “we will discuss campaigns aimed at young people, so that they can be aware of all the problems relating to their age, which can influence over time as a risk factor for their parenting. We would also like to pass a strong concept of gametic conservation at a young age, between 20 and 30 years old, so that, if the desire for parenthood is postponed over time, everyone can use their preserved gametes after the age of 40, if they have difficulty”.

Of course, “a healthy life is important – Trojano points out – Attention to lifestyles, understood not only as correct nutrition and adequate physical activity”, is a “first big step”, but “we must also add the prevention of transmitted diseases sexual activity and vaccination, in both sexes during adolescence, against HPV”, the Papillomavirus, a risk factor for genital tumors.

Sigo is moving on these aspects by acting “on 3 points. The first is research. Our contributions in this area – highlights Trojano – are of an authority and excellence now recognized internationally. We have a great commitment in research, but we also work on the other two aspects: training and dialogue with the institutions”. At university level we are committed to informing young people about these realities, so that they are aware of their choices and the time in which to make these choices. At the institutions – continues President Sigo – we are committed to ensuring that there are welfare responses increasingly specific towards young couples and there are a series of free screenings, as we have done for the ART programmes, for which new essential levels of assistance (Lea) have started which will start on April 1st. We work because, in addition to the possibility of having help from the State from a clinical point of view, there is also help from a social and welfare point of view. We have a great communication path – concludes Trojano – on the one hand towards society and on the other towards the institutions , with a concrete dialogue that we keep open.”