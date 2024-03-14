Multiple myeloma is the second blood cancer in Italy and almost 6 thousand Italians every year discover that they suffer from this pathology which alternates periods of remission with the appearance of relapses, with a trend that recalls the movement of the tide and has a heavy impact on those suffers, both physically and psychologically. With the inevitable involvement of family, friends and caregivers. To provide concrete support to patients with multiple myeloma and those who care for them, Pfizer Italia promotes, in collaboration with Ail (Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma), the communication and information campaign ‘Mmarea – Multiple Myeloma. Wave after wave’ with the aim of informing, supporting and teaching how to manage all phases of the disease, from the moment of diagnosis onwards. The tone chosen for the campaign – presented this morning in Rome – is deliberately characterized by identification and above all empathy, to help patients never feel alone and to instill courage in them, urging them to never lose hope.

The heart of the campaign is an illustrated story that tells the story of a fisherman who faces the tides and the challenges they bring day after day, just as patients with multiple myeloma face the phases and difficulties of the disease day after day. The narrative is divided into 5 chapters which metaphorically describe 5 relevant topics: diagnosis, therapies, relapse, remission and awareness. In each chapter the feelings that patients experience during the course of the disease, describing the fear, tiredness and confusion, but also the strength, courage and resilience that, just like the protagonist, they manage to find within themselves every day. From this illustrated storytelling a series of podcasts was also born, with the narrating voice of Luca Zingaretti, and an informative mini-site (www.mmarea.it) created in collaboration with a pool of haematology specialists, which aims to become the point qualified and updated reference point on the pathology for patients and caregivers.

“The silent tide that overturns the small world of the fisherman, protagonist of the graphic novel Mmarea, reminds us well of how the diagnosis of multiple myeloma changes patients’ lives forever – explains hematologist Elena Zamagni of the Irccs Aou Sant’Orsola Malpighi of Bologna – In the same way, however, the strength with which the fisherman manages to rebuild his hut well represents the courage and resilience of the patients who accept the diagnosis and rely on specialists and treatment paths to deal with the disease. because it is extremely appropriate to tell, and make people listen to, the contents of this campaign. Because thanks to the metaphor of the tides and the fisherman’s growing awareness that life at sea is a continuous adaptation to their rhythms, we are able to convey a message of hope for all people with multiple myeloma.We need to learn to face the tides, adapt to currents and swim even through storms, becoming flexible and resilient. Because we know that, after every dark tide, there will always be a new dawn made of progress, innovations and increasingly effective treatment tools.”

Multiple myeloma – it was recalled during the meeting – represents approximately 10% of haematological pathologies and mainly affects people over 60, affecting men more frequently than women. To date, its etiology is not yet completely known, although it has been demonstrated that the basis of the disease is an anomalous proliferation of a particular population of cells in the marrow, the plasma cells, which reproduce in an uncontrolled manner causing damage to the marrow itself. bone, with repercussions on the structure and health of the bones.

The clinical picture of multiple myeloma presents a wide range of symptoms and the clinical manifestations of this disease are also highly variable. The most common warning signs are: bone pain, especially in the spine or ribs, due to possible bone fragility caused by the proliferation of plasma cells; kidney damage, marked asthenia due to anemia and infections. For experts, it is important to underline, however, that multiple myeloma can today be considered a chronic disease and, therefore, widely treatable, thanks to the growing availability of various therapeutic options.

“Patients who have to face a flare-up of a disease such as multiple myeloma find themselves having to deal with an experience of pain that not only overwhelms them from a physical point of view, but also from an emotional and psychological point of view – underlines William Arcese , president of the Ail Scientific Committee – Suddenly, in fact, they are hit by fears and worries that concern their daily life, family relationships, work, the social sphere. The psychological well-being of the patient and those who assist him, then, is fundamental to ensure correct adherence to treatment and to ensure that the sense of loneliness and isolation that often affects the patient and caregiver can be overcome. This is why it is truly essential to legitimize this need and support the patient and his family, offering them listening, understanding and support. As in the case of the Mmarea campaign, which today sees us alongside Pfizer Italia, but also with the many local projects that, as a reference patient association in the field of this pathology, we carry out every day”.

“We are proud to be able to begin this journey of support for the many patients and their loved ones affected by multiple myeloma together with Ail, internationally renowned clinicians and the collaboration of important artists”, declares Marco Provera, Director of Oncology at Pfizer in Italy.

“Pfizer’s commitment to oncology and blood cancers – he points out – is to bring innovations that can prolong the expectations and quality of life of oncology and hematology patients, aiming to make at least 8 new therapeutic options available in the next 6 years in the field of breast cancer, thoracic, genitourinary and hematological tumors such as multiple myeloma. To improve the quality of life of patients, the development of projects and initiatives such as Mmarea is essential to accompany patients along the treatment path, involving everyone the interlocutors: clinicians and scientific societies, patient associations and companies involved in research”.