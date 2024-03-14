MotoGP seems like an exact science, given that the bikes are developed by engineers who, working maniacally, manage to lower the lap times every year. When the season ends, a new bike is presented, which is almost always faster than the previous one. Yet it can happen that a rider doesn’t feel comfortable with it and this makes us say that MotoGP tries to do the exact science but fails, because then there are the riders who screw everything up, with their humanity . Take the comparison between Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi. In 2023, the Italian won four races and placed third in the final general classification, with 329 points, while the Spaniard was the author of a problematic season, finishing in fourteenth place, with zero victories and 96 points. Bez tore up MM, he did another sport: and all this due to the fact that he was riding a private 2022 Ducati and not the official 2023 Honda. This year, both riders are riding the 2023 Ducati, i.e. the bike that won the title last season. This is Marco’s third season on a Desmosedici, so he is used to the Bolognese bikes. Marc, on the other hand, in 11 years of MotoGP has only ever ridden the Honda, which is completely different from the Ducati, so he needs a long adaptation. Yet you saw how it ended in Qatar, a few days ago: Marquez finished fourth, Bez fourteenth, after having obtained mediocre results for all the winter tests and for the entire GP (tests, Sprint, long race). The eight-time world champion is already comfortable on a bike that is unknown to him, while the other complains that he can’t brake like the 2022 version.