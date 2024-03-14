Given the espionage to which she was a victim since she was a child and during her time as a student leader, the presidential candidate of the Let’s Keep Making History coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum, ruled out that these practices would continue, if she wins the elections on June 2, and that she proposes an intelligence system to reduce crimes.

Upon her arrival at the Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport of Tulum, Sheinbaum was questioned about the files and files of the Federal Security Directorate – today the National Intelligence Center – which reveal that she was spied on from the age of six, as well as her mother Annie Pardo Cemo. .

“I was surprised. Imagine, from the age of 6. I have said that when I was 6 years old I went with my mother to see the political prisoners of 1968 in Lecumberri, so surely (there) the file from the Federal Security Agency came, and well, nothing, that’s how it was customary since the governments of before,” he explained in an interview with the media.

Sheinbaum commented that the opposition wants to create an environment where they want to accuse her of being authoritarian, “there is nothing more false,” this when questioned about being spied on.

When asked if they would continue these practices if they won the next election, Sheinbaum said no, and that they are proposing a different intelligence system in favor of security, and not to investigate political leaders as was done before, even where they disappeared. or they murdered.

“Of course not, I am proposing a national intelligence system for public security.”

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions