MONDADORI: ADJUSTED NET PROFIT RISES TO 71 MLN IN 2023 (+11%), PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 0.12 EURO

Mondadori closes 2023 with an adjusted net profit of 71 million euros, up 11%, consolidated net revenues of 904.7 million euros, up 0.2% compared to 2022 and +1.1% on a like-for-like basis and an adjusted Ebitda of 152.1 million euros, up 11.5% compared to 2022. This was highlighted by the group after the Board of Directors, which met today under the presidency of Marina Berlusconi, examined and approved the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023. At the end, the distribution of a dividend equal to 0.12 euros per ordinary share was proposed, for a total of approximately 31 million euros, an increase of 9% compared to 2022.

Overall, profitability stood at 16.8%, up by almost 2 percentage points compared to the 2022 financial year, positioning itself at the top of the communicated guidance (16-17%). The Group’s net result rose to 62.4 million euros (+20% compared to 31 December 2022) and solid cash generation was confirmed with an ordinary cash flow of 68.7 million euros, up 15% compared to to the 2022 figure, consistent with the upper part of the guidance (65-70 million euros). The net financial position (no Ifrs 16) is -86.1 million euros. Considering the effects of IFRS 16, the Pfn is -158.6 million euros, showing a Pfn/Adjusted Ebitda ratio of 1.0x, exactly in line with the communicated objective and significantly reduced from 1.3x at the end 2022. The Group’s significant ability to self-finance its growth policy through external lines and to remunerate shareholders has also been confirmed.

MONDADORI: PORRO, ‘SIGNIFICANTLY GROWING RESULTS, 2024 WILL ALSO BE IMPROVED’

“In the financial year just concluded, the Mondadori Group continued the development path of its core businesses focused on strengthening its presence in book publishing and, at the same time, in the promotion and distribution segments of third-party publishers. The Group achieved excellent results consolidated, with significant growth compared to the previous year”. Thus Antonio Porro, CEO of the Mondadori Group, comments on the group’s results as of 31 December 2023. “The current configuration of the group, also in light of the economic and financial performances achieved in 2023 – underlines Porro – allows us to estimate for 2024 a further improvement in results, even on a like-for-like basis”.

MONDADORI: MARINA BERLUSCONI, ‘OUR SUCCESSES ARE A POSITIVE SIGN FOR THE WHOLE COUNTRY’

“Mondadori’s excellent results in 2023 once again reward the path of profound transformation that we have undertaken and completed in recent years.” This was stated by Marina Berlusconi, president of the Mondadori group, commenting on the results as of 31 December 2023 approved today by the group’s Board of Directors. “Today – explains the president of the Mondadori group – we are a book company, from which approximately 90% of our revenues and margins come. We are solid from both an economic and financial point of view and we have been able to progressively reduce the our presence in a sector such as that of magazines, once central, but now grappling with an irreversible crisis. With revenues increasing to 904.7 million we confirm our objective of reaching one billion in the next three years. Profitability is growing to 152.1 million, with a margin of 16.8%. Also thanks to a brilliant generation of ordinary cash which rises to almost 70 million, indebtedness remains contained at 86 million (excluding IFRS 16), although made some important acquisitions”. Moreover, he adds, “over the years we have never stopped investing: from Rizzoli books to De Agostini scholasticism, up to the most recent operations in comics or in promotion and distribution for third-party publishers in a logic of verticalisation of our presence in books Targeted operations have also been carried out in digital, a sector in which we maintain a strong interest.” And, she underlines, “I am convinced that these successes of ours are a positive signal for the whole country”.

MONDADORI: M. BERLUSCONI, ‘THE OLDEST AND RESILIENT HALF BOOK, PUBLISHERS’ TASK TO INVEST’

“The book, which is perhaps the oldest means of communication, is also proving to be the most resilient, capable of remaining eternally young in an era of continuous and very rapid changes. But it must be supported. The task of us publishers is to continue to invest, to offer quality and fuel debate and comparison of ideas as much as we can; the institutions’ task is to create even more effective tools to encourage reading. Because a country in which people read more is also a freer and better country”. Thus Marina Berlusconi, president of the Mondadori group, in the note accompanying the results as of 31 December 2023 approved today by the group’s Board of Directors.

MONDADORI: ESTIMATED REVENUES OF 1 BILLION BY 2026

In 2026, Mondadori expects to achieve consolidated revenues, on a like-for-like basis, of approximately 1 billion euros and a proportionally growing margin with consequent confirmation of profitability in the order of 17%. The group highlights this in the note accompanying the results as at 31 December 2023. In the three-year period 2024-2026, a significant cash generation capacity is expected with an expected annual ordinary cash flow of no less than 70 million euros. As for revenues, ‘low single-digit’ growth is expected for 2024, thanks also to the effects of the consolidation of Star Shop and a ‘mid single-digit’ growth in adjusted Ebitda, with margins of around 17% thanks to targeted policies of pricing and the further reduction of paper and printing costs. The significant cash generation of the group, we read further in the note, will be destined both to maximizing the creation of value of the company, through a continuous development strategy and to a growing policy of shareholder remuneration: further significant increase in the dividend policy.