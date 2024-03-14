Home Technology

Microsoft has confirmed that unpaid Copilot will now use GPT-4 Turbo LLM in place of the old GPT-4

Microsoft confirmed today that Copilot will now use the GPT-4 Turbo LLM in place of the old GPT-4. Previously, this option was reserved for paying customers of Copilot Pro or Copilot for Microsoft 365. It has been confirmed that all Copilot users can now access OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo language model. Previously, access to the LLM GPT-4 Turbo was available with the purchase of Microsoft’s Copilot Pro service, which costs $20 per month (around €18.00). However, in a post published today on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft’s head of advertising and web services, announced that GPT-4 Turbo is now available to free Copilot users “after some work” .

The launch of GPT-4 Turbo: a new level of power in generative AI

OpenAI, Microsoft’s partner for generative AI, first announced GPT-4 Turbo in November 2023. It gives users access to a contextual window much larger than 128L, meaning people can have a single text prompt that can be up to 300 characters long. Microsoft first announced that it would be adding support for ChatGPT-4 Turbo in December, and it did so with a subscription to Copilot Pro.

If you are a Copilot Pro user you can also use Copilot GPT Builder

This week has been really important for the Copilot team. Microsoft confirmed on Monday that all Copilot Pro users can now access Copilot GPT Builder. The new tool allows users to create custom chatbots that can answer more specific questions on targeted topics without any programming knowledge. Copilot Pro subscribers can then share their personalized chatbots with anyone, even people who don’t have a Copilot Pro account, on both mobile devices and PCs. A recent leak of some Samsung promotional materials may indicate that more new Copilot features will be revealed soon, including better integration with Copilot and Microsoft’s Phone Link app with Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.

