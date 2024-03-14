According to the German statistics portal, Statista, in Mexico the towns of: Celaya, Tijuana, Ciudad Juárez, Ciudad Obregón, Irapuato and Ensenada top the list of the 20 most dangerous cities in the world.

The official Statista site explains that, “in 2023, Celaya in Mexico was ranked as the most dangerous city in the world with a homicide rate of 109.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. The six cities with the highest homicide rates in the world are located in Mexico”.

It should be noted that this list does not include countries where there are wars and conflicts; 9 of the 20 cities registered with the highest homicide rates during 2023 are from Mexico. The cities of Uruapan, Zacatecas and Acapulco also appear on the list.

The city of Tijuana, located in Baja California, recorded a homicide rate of 105.15 per 100,000 inhabitants last year, according to Statista data. While Ciudad Juárez registered 103.61 homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants; It should be noted that both cities border the United States border.

Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, had 101.13 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants last year. Irapuato, Guanajuato, a city that is ranked 5th among the most dangerous cities in the world, registered a homicide rate of 94.99 per 100 thousand inhabitants.

For its part, Ensenada registered 90.58 homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants. In the number 7 position is St. Louis of the United States with a homicide rate of 87.83, while Uruapan, Michoacán is in eighth place with 72.59.

Zacatecas is in 16th place, with a record of 59.22 homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants. Finally, Acapulco is ranked 18th, with a homicide rate of 54.13 last year.

The entities with the most dangerous cities, according to information from Statista, were Guanajuato and Baja California, with two cities each.

“The majority of the cities on the list are located in Latin America. Latin America also dominates the list of the most dangerous countries in the world. Violence in Latin America is largely caused by drug trafficking, arms trafficking and gang wars. For example, in 2020 more than 28,000 homicides related to organized crime were recorded in Mexico,” explains the statistics compiled by this portal.

