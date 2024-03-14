The doctor, the cardiologist and the professor. In Rome, colleagues and friends remembered the figure of Franco Romeo, full professor of Cardiology at the Tor Vergata University and director of the prestigious specialization school in Cardiology, originally from Fiumara di Muro (Reggio Calabria) who passed away in the capital on the 12th last January at the age of 74. The ‘Franco Romeo Memorial’ event was an opportunity for those who knew the professor to bring a memory and a testimony of his professionalism but also of his being Calabrian. The event, promoted by the Calabra Academy and Adnkronos, also saw the gift of a work by Gerardo Sacco to Romeo’s daughters present at the evening of remembrance. Among the speakers: Giuseppe Germanò, from Sapienza University; Giacomo Francesco Saccomanno, president of the Calabrian Academy; Domenico Gabrielli, director of the Cardiology Unit of the San Camillo-Forlanini Hospital; Francesco Barillà, director of the Cardiology Specialization School at Tor Vergata University. The president of Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto, also spoke remotely, calling for the naming of a regional structure after Romeo.

Franco Romeo was a member of the Superior Health Council. He was awarded the Gold Medal of Merit for Public Health by the President of the Republic in 2013. “Franco Romeo was a friend of mine. An important Calabrian, a dear person, full of concern for others. For our agency, which he has always paid particular attention to health issues, also through the more specific commitment of AdnKronos health, he has always been a valuable, competent, friendly interlocutor. And the task of those who provide information and communication is first of all to preserve the memory , not to forget”, so in his speech Giuseppe Marra, president and publisher of the Adnkronos group.

“Franco Romeo was a great friend – recalled Giuseppe Novelli, professor of Medical Genetics at Tor Vergata University – When he returned from America he came to look for me because he told me ‘I am studying the reason why some people develop the heart attack and atherosclerosis and others not. And so we discovered that there was a gateway for cholesterol to enter the cells and there was a receptor. I replied that we had to study the genetics of the receptor and so we isolated the gene, we characterized it and discovered that there were people who had a different ‘form’ that protected them and we called it Loxin. Now – he added – this protein is famous all over the world because it protects against heart attacks. From one of his intuitions a discovery arrived for the scientific world. He was open to collaborations.”

Franco Romeo, “was a luminary who taught, but I remember his humanity of being a doctor as he once was: always available to the patient to comfort him”, said Giacomo Francesco Saccomanno, opening the evening. According to Francesco Barillà, who took over Romeo’s place at Tor Vergata University, “Franco fought to have the European congress of cardiologists in Rome, his battle for statins, which then changed the history of patients”.