There is an outbreak of measles in Eindhoven and the surrounding area. GGD Brabant-Zuidoost reported this on Thursday. Fourteen unvaccinated children aged around five and one unvaccinated adult were affected, according to the health authority. The RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) has launched an investigation into sources and contacts.

The number of measles cases in the Netherlands is rising: an outbreak in Brabant led to the highest number of infections since 2019, a year before the corona pandemic. According to the GGD, the risk of spread is increasing due to declining vaccination rates in the Netherlands.

Children in the Netherlands can be vaccinated against measles as part of the National Vaccination Programme. Children receive the first injection from fourteen months, the second from nine years. Anyone who has been vaccinated is well protected against measles, emphasizes the GGD, which states that in the Netherlands the vaccination rate must be above 95 percent for society to be well protected. However, this figure is currently 89 percent, and in some regions much lower.

Measles outbreaks have recently been reported in other parts of Europe. Outbreaks have been reported in at least forty countries. Austria, Liechtenstein and Romania, among others, have reported thousands of cases.

According to the GGD, unvaccinated young children and unvaccinated pregnant women can become seriously ill if infected. The virus is transmitted by coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include fever, breathing problems, eye inflammation and possibly skin spots in the later stage.

Read also: The Hague municipality expresses concern about the low vaccination rate among schoolchildren

Share Write to the editor