A Russian lesbian couple gets married in Denmark. When the marriage fell apart, they tried to divorce via Russian courts but were rejected. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – This lesbian couple from Russia got married in Denmark. Now their marriage is falling apart and one of them is filing for divorce in court in St Petersburg, Russia.

However, the St Petersburg court refused to accept the case because state law does not recognize same-sex marriage.

This unusual case involved a lesbian couple, identified only as Ekaterina and Elizaveta, who married in 2017 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

St Petersburg chief court spokeswoman Daria Lebedeva on Wednesday confirmed the court’s decision to dismiss the divorce lawsuit.

According to him, the same-sex couple’s marriage fell apart and Ekaterina filed for divorce against her “husband”.

However, Lebedeva said, the case failed to proceed because the court refused to hear it at all citing Russian state law.

The court stated that Russia views marriage solely as a union between a man and a woman, while the right to marry abroad can only be applied if it does not conflict with Russian law.

“Women, go to Copenhagen,” said Lebedeva summarizing the court’s decision, as quoted by Russia Today, Thursday (14/3/2024).

Russia’s refusal to recognize same-sex marriage has been a hot topic for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activists for years.