Fiumicino, March 14, 2024 – March 16 and 23, 2024. For the fourth year in a row, the Little Library will organize two meetings at the Casa della Partecipazione (Maccarese Place), where children and parents will have the opportunity to live a unique experience: they will be part of the Jury of the Born read”; thus, they will take part in lively reading activities aimed at promoting and, above all, evaluating the ten finalist books in the “Growing with Books” section. Leila Aronika was entrusted with the presentation of the books.

The Nati per Leggere National Prize, now in its fifteenth year, was established in 2009 to recognize the best editorial production for children of different age groups and to promote reading in the family, among boys and girls in pre-school institutions. age. In the “Growing Up with Books” section (for the age group 3–6 years), the award is awarded based on the children’s assessments. A children’s jury voted to select the winning book from ten titles pre-selected by a panel of subject matter experts. This year’s reference theme is:

“Between Imagination and Reality: Magic and Fantasy in Children’s Stories.”

In the library, reading aloud of ten books will be divided into two sessions – five books for each meeting; meetings will provide children, their families and all accompanying adults with the opportunity to share emotions, increase reading and listening pleasure by discovering editorial proposals of special quality. At the end of the meetings, children present, as well as adult parents, will be invited to express their preferences in a “voting booth” using special voting cards (highly confidential!) and then placed in a special ballot box. The peculiarity of this initiative is that only the choice of children determines the winning book of the section. The scores will be compared with those of all NPL regional groups to determine the winner, who will be announced during the Turin Book Fair (9–13 May 2024). Last year’s winner was “Black Wolf” by Antoine Guilloppe (publisher Camelozampa).

In recent months, in order to reach more children, the Children’s Library has already attracted 19 children’s sections from previous editions, who, as they have been doing for three years, are participating with great enthusiasm in this initiative. The entire program, as always focused on stories and books, contributes to strengthening the image of Fiumicino, a city that reads.

Meet at 10.30 in Via del Buttero. To participate in the Jury, a preliminary registration is required by email to [email protected].

