Cagliari – During the America’s Cup regatta they produce an average of about 2000 W, which is enough to illuminate a room of 50 m2. These are the cyclists of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, “powerbank” AC75. Their role is fundamental, because the regulation of the aero part of the boat depends on the strength of the legs. In fact, unlike boats of the past, where grinders turned the cranks with the power of their hands, today’s monohull sailboats carry four cyclists who, by pedaling, operate the hydraulic systems that allow the trimmers to adjust the sails. and mast.

The Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Power Team includes athletes from different backgrounds and sports: rowers Romano Battisti (silver medal in London 2012), Emanuele Liuzzi (bronze at the Sarasota World Championships), Bruno Rosetti (bronze at the Sarasota Olympics) Tokyo 2020), Nicholas Brezzi (seven world championships and several medals), Cesare Gabbia (several world and European medals) and Luca Kirwan (participation in the 2019 U23 World Championships). Paolo Simione comes from the world of professional cycling (three Tours of Italy and a victory at the last stage of the Tour of Croatia) and Enrico Voltolini, in addition to being AC40 captain, competed in two Olympic campaigns in Finn and Star and won several international regattas. Finally, Mattia Camboni is a former windsurfing champion (several gold and silver medals and fifth place at the Tokyo Games).

The physical effort of an America’s Cup cyclist is enormous, even if it is concentrated in time (the average duration of a regatta is about 20–25 minutes), and for this reason the athlete undergoes special training that, in addition to maximizing physical strength, places great emphasis on mobility to prevent injury ( Cyclors will potentially have to compete in two regattas a day in awkward and unnatural positions that put stress on their joints).

With the support of Pharmanutra (the team’s human development partner) and physiotherapist Stefano De Pirro, the cyclists also follow a careful diet specifically designed to strengthen muscle mass and rebalance lost calories, given that they burn an average of 600 at each regatta.

Although the cyclists are the “engine” of Luna Rossa and their primary job is to physically generate power, they have a 360-degree view of the AC75’s functioning, as knowledge of the boat, the regatta’s progress, timing and maneuvers is essential to complete harmony with the rest of the crew. For this reason, during the training phase, cyclors follow an interdisciplinary daily routine that, in addition to training focused on muscle strengthening, includes participation in the activities of various departments in order to become familiar and familiar with the various roles on board. .

“The cyclor program was very demanding,” said Max Sirena, skipper and team director of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. “As soon as we learned that the new protocol required cyclists on board, we immediately contacted the leaders of the sport in Italy to understand what the best physical profile was for us. The choice we made was largely dictated by weight, because to meet the rules parameters (which set the minimum and maximum limits for both boat and crew), the America’s Cup cyclor must weigh between 95 and 110 kg. Such a profile is hard to find in the cycling world, and the few who have it are busy pursuing their professional paths. Therefore, we looked mainly at rowing, the sport closest to cycling in terms of performance and physical characteristics. Our chosen team actually has several former rowers: some were already with us at the 2021 Cup; others (eg Rosetti, Gabbia and Kirwan) are “newcomers” with great sporting value. From professional cycling comes Paolo Simion, who worked hard to gain weight and also helped us improve the type of training. Finally, Voltolini and Camboni, with their traditional sailing line, perfectly complete the team, which I am sure will work very well and will be decisive in the Barcelona regattas.”

Once training and sea trials of the new AC75 begin, cyclists will rotate on board to prepare for the race in Spain.

Photo by Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Press Service