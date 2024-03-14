Luigi Dall’Igna analyzes Ducati’s triumphant weekend in Qatar

The general director of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna analyzed the Qatar MotoGP weekend which was immediately triumphal for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, with the success of Jorge Martin, of the Pramac team, in the sprint, and of Pecco Bagnaia, of the team official, in the actual Grand Prix. Here are Dall’Igna’s words reported by formulapassion.it.

“Wonderful victory in an almost perfect race with an exceptional start. No exaggeration: applause. A very important statement not only because winning in the debut race means starting in the best possible way and giving a strong signal to ourselves and others, but above all because it is the result of a weekend that did not start well, or rather we say also that it was a complicated start, resolved promptly and in the best possible way. A commendable team result.”

“Pecco dominated the race with the authority of a Champion, he immediately set a pace that was unattainable for the others, a demonstration of strength just when it was needed. Enea (Bastianini, ed.) lacked the sharpness but it comforts me to still see him fifth with the points needed to not miss the train of the best waiting to be the protagonist as he deserves”.

“Notable notes also for Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez. Jorge, combative as always, reiterated, immediately in qualifying and in the Sprint, but also on Sunday, all the stubbornness and speed that we know well and that we left behind at the end of the season: whoever fights for the title will have to deal with him, that’s for sure. Marc has already shown all his talent and class in his ability to adapt: ​​he is already a fearsome protagonist on a bike that is completely new to him, first on arrival among our 2023 bikes: the experience and desire of the Champion who wants to return if you have your say, they will make the difference in this new adventure.”

“Finally, a consideration: this weekend, between qualifying, Sprint and GP, demonstrated once again, without there being any need, how nothing is easy and obvious, much less already written, even when everything seems to indicate it. Each race is a story in itself, there are many unknowns to deal with, especially in a challenge with fierce and competitive opponents who have grown a lot in recent months and it showed. It becomes essential not to let your guard down and never stop, with the commitment and work that give you the joy of victories like this. Go Ducati!”