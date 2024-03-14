The Easter holidays are approaching, which will be at the end of this month of March, so preschool, primary and secondary school students are excited.

It should be noted that these students will have Easter vacations because it is established as a vacation period in the calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), however, workers in the formal sector of Mexico do not have holidays on these dates.

The vacation will officially begin on Monday, March 25 and will end on Friday, April 5 for these students. During this period it is not considered a holiday in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), so a Mexican worker cannot do anything legally. if your company or employer does not give you days off.

However, there are companies that, on their initiative, do give their workers some days of Holy Week, so that they can have time with their family or carry out any other activity they wish.

Despite the above, it should be noted that according to the LFT, companies and bosses are not obliged to give days off during Easter.

Mandatory rest days according to the LFT

January 1 The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5, for the anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution of 1917 The third Monday of March, in commemoration of March 21, for the Birth of Benito Juárez May 1 May 16 September third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20 for the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution October 1 December 25

In addition, on the day determined by local and electoral laws, in relation to election day.

