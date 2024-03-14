Tonight, Thursday 14 March 2024, in prime time on Rai1 ‘Folle d’amore-Alda Merini’, about the life of the ‘poet of the Navigli’ played by Laura. The cast includes Federico Cesari, Rosa Diletta Rossi, Giorgio Marchesi, Sofia D’Elia, Mariano Rigillo. The direction is by Roberto Faenza, who also wrote the screenplay together with Lea Tafuri, with the consultancy of Arnoldo Mosca Mondadori, Ambrogio Borsani, Professor Paolo Milone.

In Milan – on the Navigli, in Ripa di Porta Ticinese – there is an apartment whose door is always open. Those who cross it are intellectuals, singers, journalists, but also simply curious people. They are all there for her, Alda: 70 years old, painted nails, cigarette always lit, a chaos in which she feels at ease. But what makes it so special? Her poetry, of course, but also her life without half measures which she herself, with irony and sagacity, tells to a young intellectual, Arnoldo.

A leap back in time and we are in the post-war period. Alda is a teenager with a strong sensitivity and the gift of writing poetry that her mother, a stern woman, does not understand and that her father does not encourage enough. Alda’s desire to continue her studies is frustrated when she is not admitted to classical high school: a humiliation that transforms her vocation for poetry into an obsession.

It is one of her former teachers who gives her the opportunity of a lifetime by bringing her poems to the critic Giacinto Spagnoletti, who is admired by her and invites her into his literary salon. Alda’s poems are read and appreciated and soon her first publications arrive: her precocious and inexplicable talent makes her a true child prodigy.

In that literary circle Alda also found her first love, the writer Giorgio Manganelli. Ten years older than her, married, but Alda doesn’t care about her: she loves him with all of herself with all-encompassing fury, which will forever be her way of loving. Unable to stay by her side, Giorgio leaves her. Alda is desperate, but she manages to get back on her feet, as she always will in her life.

She meets another man, very different from her in interests and mentality, but who will become her husband: Ettore Carniti. Alda tries to be a wife and mother according to tradition, but her nature is different. She and Ettore often argue. Added to this is the fact that the attention of the literary world towards her is waning and Alda is unable to find anyone to publish her new collections of her poems.

She slowly descends into psychosis until the day when, after a serious nervous breakdown, her husband has her admitted to hospital. He doesn’t imagine that Alda, between one hospitalization and another, will remain in a mental hospital for ten years. Years of darkness, suffering, heavy care and loss of contact with the world. What saves her will be her relationship with Dr. Enzo Gabrici, the psychiatrist who treats her. It is he who pushes her to resume poetic activity after years of silence, even giving her a typewriter. And Alda, through her words that burn the heaviness of her life, by writing she manages to transfigure her pain and illness, overcoming them. Widowed, Alda marries the poet Michele Pierri, who is many years older than her, and moves to him in Taranto. But the happiness doesn’t last long, because Michele dies shortly after. Having returned to Milan, Alda did not give up and established herself as one of the reference figures in Italian cultural life.